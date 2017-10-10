Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Strong ‘Voice’

NBC was the top network in Monday ratings, as The Voice led the network to a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.5/5s put forth by ABC and CBS.

The Voice did a 2.4 across two hours on NBC, off a tenth of a point from last week, and The Brave was a flat 1.2.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars slipped 19% to 1.3 from 8-10 p.m. and The Good Doctor was down 21% at 1.9.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory was off 7% at 2.8, and comedy 9JKL fell 6% to 1.5. Kevin Can Wait scored a flat 1.4, and Me, Myself and I was a 1.1, up a tenth of a point. Drama Scorpion was good for a 1.0, also up a tenth.

Fox did a 1.1/4. Lucifer was down 18% at 0.9 and The Gifted down 20% at 1.2.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.4/1. The season premiere of Supergirl did a 0.5, down a tenth from its May closer, and the series premiere of Valor rated a 0.3.