Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Strong ‘This Is Us’

NBC seized top honors in Tuesday ratings on a robust This Is Us, the network posting a 2.0 in viewers 18-49 across prime, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped CBS’ 1.2/4.

On NBC, The Voice was off 9% at 2.1 and This Is Us did a flat 2.8. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders rated a flat 1.1.

On CBS, NCIS slipped 7% to 1.3 and Bull posted a flat 1.2, before NCIS: New Orleans rated a level 1.1.

ABC was at 1.0/4. The Middle fell 7% to 1.3 and Fresh Off the Boat did a flat 1.1, then Black-ish was off 8% to 1.2 and The Mayor dropped 20% to 0.8. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World scored a flat 0.8.

Fox did a 0.8/3, with Lethal Weapon at a level 0.9, The Mick up 14% to 0.8 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine down 14% to 0.6.

The CW averaged a 0.7/3, with The Flash at 0.9 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 0.5. Both were down a tenth of a point from last week’s season premieres.

Among Spanish-language broadcasters, Telemundo did a 0.6/2 and Univision scored a 0.5/2.