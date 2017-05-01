Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on Strong ‘Little Big Shots’

NBC took top ratings honors Sunday, posting a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Following a Little Big Shots repeat, NBC aired a fresh one, good for a 1.5 and up 25%. Chicago Justice did a flat 1.0 and Shades of Blue grew 14% to 0.8.

ABC and Fox both put up a 0.8/3. ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at 1.1, up a tenth of a point, while Once Upon a Time grew 13% to 0.9. Match Game climbed 14% to 0.8 and the season finale of American Crime went up 33% to 0.4.

Fox had Bob’s Burgers at a flat 0.7 and The Simpsons at 1.0, up 11%. Making History did a flat 0.6 and Family Guy a 1.2, up a tenth of a point, before Last Man on Earth climbed 14% to 0.8.

CBS had a 0.7/3. 60 Minutes did a 0.8 and NCIS: Los Angeles was at 1.0. Madam Secretary rated a 0.7 and Elementary a 0.5; all four shows were flat with last week.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision did a 0.5/2 while Telemundo did a 0.4/1.