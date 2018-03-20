Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Solid ‘Voice’

NBC was the top ratings earner Monday night, posting a 1.8 in viewers 18-49 on the strength of The Voice, and a 7 share. That got by the 1.6/6 that ABC had with American Idol.

The Voice did a flat 2.3 from 8-10 p.m., while drama Good Girls scored a level 1.0.

On ABC, American Idol was good for a 1.6, as was drama The Good Doctor. Both series lost 11% from last week.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.8/3. On CBS, Kevin Can Wait did a 1.0 and Man With a Plan a 0.9, both comedies down a tenth of a point. Superior Donuts rated a level 0.8 and Living Biblically a flat 0.7, before drama Scorpion scored a flat 0.8.

On Fox, Lucifer did a 0.8 and The Resident a 0.9, both dramas gaining a tenth of a point from a week ago.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.3/1, with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 0.4 and iZombie at 0.2, both shows flat with a week ago.