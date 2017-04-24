Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Soft Night

NBC won the ratings race Sunday with a 0.9 rating/3 share in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings. Little Big Shots did a 1.2, down a tenth from its last fresh airing before Chicago Justice grew 11% for a 1.0, and Shades of Blue did a flat 0.7.

ABC, CBS and Fox all had a 0.7/3. On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos did a 1.0 and Once Upon a Time a 0.8, up 14%. Match Game grew 17% to 0.7 and American Crime fell 25% to 0.3.

CBS saw 60 Minutes rate a 0.8, down 11%, then NCIS: Los Angeles slip 9% to 1.0. Madam Secretary had a flat 0.7 and Elementary a 0.5, down 17%.

Fox had a Simpsons repeat before Bob’s Burgers at 0.7 and then 0.9. Making History did a flat 0.6. After a Family Guy repeat, Last Man on Earth fell 13% to 0.7.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.