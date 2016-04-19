Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Powerful ‘Voice’

NBC took the Monday broadcast ratings crown with The Voice showing a 2.2 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, pacing NBC to a 1.9 in that key demographic, and a 6 share. ABC had a 1.4/5, CBS had a 1.3/4, Fox a 1.2/4 and The CW a 0.4/1.

The Voice’s rating was flat with last week’s. Blindspot was down 7% at 1.3.

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars did a 1.6 across two hours, down 6%, while Castle slid 9% to a 1.0.

On CBS, the Supergirl finale rated a 1.2, down 8%, Scorpion a 1.5, down 6%, and NCIS: Los Angeles slid 8% to 1.2.

Fox’s Gotham rated a 1.2 and Lucifer a 1.3, both scores flat with a week ago.

On CW, the finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend did a 0.3, down 25%, and Jane the Virgin a 0.4, down 20%.