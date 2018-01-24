Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Potent ‘This Is Us’

NBC cruised to the primetime win Tuesday, as a hot This Is Us led the network to a 1.9 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.3/5 put up by CBS.

Ellen’s Game of Games was off 18% at 1.8 and This Is Us, providing a peek at how Jack Pearson might perish, did a flat 2.5. Chicago Med closed out prime down 13% at 1.3.

On CBS, NCIS scored a flat 1.5 and Bull grew 17% to 1.4, then NCIS: New Orleans rated a flat 1.0.

Fox did a 1.0/4. Lethal Weapon rated a level 1.2, LA to Vegas a flat 0.9 and The Mick fell 13% to 0.7.

ABC and The CW were both at 0.7/3. On ABC, it was repeats.

On The CW, The Flash slipped 13% to 0.7 and Black Lightning lost 25% of its premiere score for a 0.6.



Univision was at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.4/2.