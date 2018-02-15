Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Olympics

NBC took top prize in Wednesday ratings, its Olympics coverage producing a 4.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share.



The runner-up was CBS at 1.0/4.

NBC’s prime offerings from Pyeongchang included snowboarding, figure skating and speed skating.

The previous night, NBC did a 5.2/20 in prime.

CBS had Big Brother: Celebrity Edition at a level 1.3 while The Amazing Race dropped 18% to 0.9.

ABC was at 0.6/2, with repeated comedies, then Match Game lost a tenth of a point for a 0.5.

Fox too was at 0.6/2. It had repeats of The Resident and 9-1-1.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Relationships Just For Laughs scored a 0.2 and The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies of All Time did the same.