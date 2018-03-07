Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With OK ‘This Is Us’

NBC seized the win in Tuesday prime ratings, riding This Is Us to a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.7/7 that ABC put up.

The Voice was down 9% to 2.1 and This Is Us, the episode showcasing Deja’s challenging upbringing, dropped 12% to 2.2, before Chicago Med did a flat 1.4.

On ABC, The Bachelor: After the Final Rose scored a 2.2 before the season finale of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World grew 17% to 0.7.

CBS rated a 1.2/5. NCIS went up 17% to 1.4 and Bull posted a flat 1.1, then NCIS: New Orleans rated a level 0.9.

Fox was at 0.8/3. Lethal Weapon did a 1.0, LA to Vegas a 0.7 and The Mick a 0.6, all three shows flat with last week.

The CW scored a 0.6/2, with The Flash at 0.7 and Black Lightning at 0.5, both dramas flat.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.