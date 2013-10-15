Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as 'Voice,' 'Blacklist' Steady

NBC won another Monday with an overall 4.0 rating/11 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Voice was down a tenth to a 4.5 and The Blacklist rose a tenth to a 3.2. NBC's lineup was pre-empted in Indianapolis for the NFL.

CBS' reorganized Monday lineup put the network in fourth again with a 2.0/5. Following How I Met Your Mother -- which was even with a 3.0 -- 2 Broke Girls drew a 2.5 in its new 8:30 p.m. time slot, up 9% from its 9 p.m. episode last week and up 39% over what We Are Men drew in that time slot last week.

Following a Big Bang Theory repeat, Mom fell another 10% to a 1.9 and Hostages was even with a 1.2.

Fox took second with a 2.3/6. Bones fell a tenth to a 2.0, while Sleepy Hollow dipped 7% to a 2.6.

ABC nipped CBS for third with a 2.1/6. Dancing With the Stars was up 5% to a 2.1 and Castle increased 16% to a 2.2.The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Both Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were even with last week's premieres with 18-49s with a 0.4 and 0.3, respectively. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Dixie was up a tenth to a 0.5 while Beast dipped a tenth to a 0.3.