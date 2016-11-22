Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday With ‘Voice’

NBC took top broadcast ratings Monday, as The Voice did a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49, down 9% from a week ago, and Timeless scored a flat 1.2.

NBC averaged a 1.8 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen’s overnight ratings, ahead of ABC’s 1.5/5, CBS’ 1.3/4, Fox’s 1.1/3 and The CW’s 0.8/2.

The shows were up against Monday Night Football on ESPN, among other offerings.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars grew 13% to 1.8, while Conviction did a flat 0.8.

CBS’ Kevin Can Wait slipped 6% to 1.5 and Man With a Plan posted a flat 1.3 before 2 Broke Girls climbed 17% to 1.4. The Odd Couple scored a 1.1, up 10%, while drama Scorpion weighed in at a level 1.2.

Fox’s Gotham was at 1.1 while Lucifer was at 1.0; both were down a tenth of a point.

On CW, Supergirl did a 1.0, up 25%, and Jane the Virgin climbed 20% to 0.6.