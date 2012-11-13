Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as 'Revolution' Hits Low

NBC won another Monday with an overall 3.8 rating/9 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Its lineup continued

to slide however, with Revolution hitting its lowest rating to date with

a 2.6, down 7% from last week. Earlier, The Voice was also down 4% to a

CBS took second with a 2.5/6. How I Met Your Mother

was up 7% to a 3.0, while Partners sank 14% to its lowest rating so far

of 1.8. 2 Broke Girls stayed at its own series low of 3.2 but Mike

ABC was in third with a 2.2/5, and saw both of its shows

improve. Dancing With the Stars was up 5% to a 2.2 and Castle

Fox's Bones and The Mob Doctor were down a

tenth each to a 1.9 and 0.9, respectively. The network finished fourth with a

The CW finished with a 0.5/1, as both shows improved week over

week. 90210 rose two tenths with 18-49s to a 0.6 and was up 60%

with 18-34s to a 0.8. Gossip Girl was up a tenth in both demos

to a 0.4, and 0.6, respectively.