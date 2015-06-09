Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as ‘Island’ Overtakes ‘Whispers’

NBC led Monday with an overall 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

American Ninja Warrior was even with last week’s 2.0 and The Island rose a tenth to a 1.2, leading the 10 p.m. time slot.

In its second week, ABC’s The Whispers shed 33% of last week’s premiere audience to fall to a 1.0 rating. Earlier, The Bachelorette fell a tenth to a 1.8. ABC was in second with a 1.5/5.

Fox took third as So You Think You Can Dance dropped two tenths from its premiere last week to a 1.1.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.