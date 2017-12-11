Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Football

NBC took top honors in Sunday prime, riding Sunday Night Football to a 4.2 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 14 share. In second was football-fueled Fox at 2.9/10.

NBC had Football Night in America at 2.1, down 38%, then the game, Steelers versus Ravens, off 6% at 4.9.

Fox had an NFL overrun, which boosted The Simpsons up 59% to 2.7 while Bob’s Burgers did a flat 1.6. A second Bob’s Burgers rated a 1.3, then Family Guy went up 9% to 1.2.

ABC was at 0.9/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos fell 10% to 0.9 and the film Frozen rated a 1.2.

CBS did a 0.8/3. 60 Minutes was down 8% to 1.1, then Wisdom of the Crowd slipped 22% to 0.7. NCIS: Los Angeles was good for a flat 0.8 before Madam Secretary was up a tenth of a point at 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.