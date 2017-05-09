Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Easily on Powerful ‘Voice’

NBC was the easy winner in the Monday ratings race, putting up a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and a 6 share. The Voice climbed up 12% to 1.9, before The Wall did a 1.1. That game show had a 1.4 in its last fresh airing in February.

Second was ABC at 1.2/4, as Dancing With the Stars started things off with a 1.5, down 6%, before Quantico posted a flat 0.6.

CBS had a 1.0/4. Kevin Can Wait fell 8% to 1.1 and Man With a Plan did a flat 0.9. The season finale of Superior Donuts scored a level 0.9 and The Great Indoors was off 13% to 0.7, before Scorpion grew 10% to 1.1.

Fox had a 0.9/3. Gotham and Lucifer both did a 0.9. Both had 1.0s a week before.

The CW had a 0.5/2. Supergirl rated a 0.6 and Jane the Virgin a 0.3. Both were up a tenth of a point from the previous week.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.8/3, while Telemundo did a 0.3/1.