Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite ‘Voice’ and ‘This Is Us’ Drops

NBC earned the top spot in Tuesday ratings, riding a consistent New Amsterdam to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/5 that CBS posted.

On NBC, The Voice slid 13% to 1.4 and This Is Us, featuring six different Thanksgivings, fell 10% to 1.8. New Amsterdam scored a flat 1.1.

On CBS, NCIS was down 14% for a 1.2 and FBI was off 9% to 1.0, then NCIS: New Orleans dropped 11% to 0.8.

ABC was next at 0.9/4. The Conners got a 1.4 and The Kids Are Alright a 0.9, both comedies losing a tenth of a point, then Black-ish slid 20% for a 0.8 and Splitting Up Together lost 14% for a 0.6. The Rookie scored a level 0.7.

The CW did a 0.4/2. The Flash got a 0.6 and Black Lightning a 0.3, both dramas flat.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

Fox did a 0.3/2 with reruns.