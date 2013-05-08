Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Demo With 'Voice,' CBS Tops in Total Viewers

NBC again won Tuesday night with The Voice, which slipped 8% to a 3.6 rating in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., Grimm was even with last week at a 1.9. The network earned an

overall 3.0/9.

CBS, in second with an overall 2.2/6, still drew the most overall

viewers (12.4 million vs. NBC's 9.4 million). NCIS was down 6% to a 2.9, while NCIS: Los Angeles rebounded 9% from last week's series low to a

2.4. Golden Boy slipped a tenth to a

1.2.

ABC's Splash ended

its freshman run at a 1.0, up a tenth from last week's series low but down 62%

from its premiere rating in March. Dancing

With the Stars improved 13% from last week's series low for a results show

to a 1.7. Body of Proof, returning

from a week off, was down 13% to a 1.4. The network ended in fourth with an

overall 1.3/4.

In third was Fox with an overall 1.8/5. Hell's Kitchen was down a tenth to a 1.9. New Girl was up a tick to a 2.1, while The Mindy Project stayed at a 1.3.

The CW, which ended with an overall 0.4/1, saw Hart of Dixie remain flat with a 0.5 in

both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and adults 18-49.