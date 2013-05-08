Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Demo With 'Voice,' CBS Tops in Total Viewers
NBC again won Tuesday night with The Voice, which slipped 8% to a 3.6 rating in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., Grimm was even with last week at a 1.9. The network earned an
overall 3.0/9.
CBS, in second with an overall 2.2/6, still drew the most overall
viewers (12.4 million vs. NBC's 9.4 million). NCIS was down 6% to a 2.9, while NCIS: Los Angeles rebounded 9% from last week's series low to a
2.4. Golden Boy slipped a tenth to a
1.2.
ABC's Splash ended
its freshman run at a 1.0, up a tenth from last week's series low but down 62%
from its premiere rating in March. Dancing
With the Stars improved 13% from last week's series low for a results show
to a 1.7. Body of Proof, returning
from a week off, was down 13% to a 1.4. The network ended in fourth with an
overall 1.3/4.
In third was Fox with an overall 1.8/5. Hell's Kitchen was down a tenth to a 1.9. New Girl was up a tick to a 2.1, while The Mindy Project stayed at a 1.3.
The CW, which ended with an overall 0.4/1, saw Hart of Dixie remain flat with a 0.5 in
both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and adults 18-49.
