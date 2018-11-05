Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Big With Patriots-Packers

NBC got the top spot in Sunday’s prime ratings, as Sunday Night Football led to a 5.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 20 share. In second was Fox, also aided by the NFL, at 2.5/9.

NBC had Football Night in America up 77% to 2.3 while the pre-game show grew 74% to 5.4, before the game, Packers versus Patriots, did a 6.7. Last week’s contest, Saints versus Vikings, did a 4.0. It was up against the World Series on Fox.

On Fox, an NFL overrun led into The OT at 4.0. The Simpsons grew 46% to 1.9 over its score two weeks ago, and Bob’s Burgers posted a flat 1.3. Family Guy rated a 1.1 and Rel a 0.6, both shows level with their last airings.

ABC and CBS both did 0.8/3s. On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos rated a level 0.8 and the special Mickey’s 90th Spectacular a 1.0. The Alec Baldwin Show rated a flat 0.3.

CBS had 60 Minutes north 50% to 1.2 and God Friended Me up 14% to 0.8. NCIS: Los Angeles slipped 13% to 0.7 while Madam Secretary got a flat 0.6.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/2 thanks to the Exatl ón Estados Unidos finale and Univision a 0.4/1.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. It had Supergirl at 0.4 and Charmed at 0.3, both shows flat.