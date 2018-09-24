Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Big With Patriots-Lions

NBC won the Sunday ratings contest, with Sunday Night Football leading the network to a 5.1 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 20 share. In second was Fox, enjoying an NFL lead-in to prime and boisterous 9-1-1 premiere, and rating a 2.4/10.

On NBC, Football Night in America slipped 13% to 2.1 and the game, Patriots versus Lions, fell 8% from last week to 5.7. The Lions won.

Fox had The OT at 3.5 and the season premiere of hit drama 9-1-1 a 2.3. The series premiere in January did a 1.8. Repeated comedies followed.

CBS did a 0.8/3. A 60 Minutes repeat led into Big Brother, which was down 24% to 1.3, and followed by repeats of NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary.

ABC scored a 0.6/2. After an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, Celebrity Family Feud was off 33% to 0.6 and $100,000 Pyramid did a 0.6. The second half of a double run, the $100,000 Pyramid finale rated a 0.5. Last week’s $100,000 Pyramid scored a 0.7.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.