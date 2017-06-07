Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Big on ‘Talent’

NBC was the big winner in ratings Tuesday, putting up a 2.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. America’s Got Talent scored a 2.6, which was level with last week, while World of Dance’s 1.9 was down from its 2.4 premiere.

No one else came close. CBS had a 0.6/3, with repeats leading in to 48 Hours: NCIS at a flat 0.5.

ABC had a 0.6/2. Downward Dog did a flat 0.7 and was followed by repeats.

Airing repeats, Fox had a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1, with a repeated The Flash leading in to a new iZombie, which wasup 33% at 0.4.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision had a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.