Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘Titan Games’ Wraps
Dwayne Johnson’s competition series goes out strong
NBC got the top rating in Monday prime, with The Titan Games season finale setting the pace. NBC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Just behind were CBS and Univision, both at 0.4/2.
The Titan Games got its usual 0.7 and American Ninja Warrior reruns followed.
CBS had repeats.
On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos both down a tenth to 0.3, then Como Tu No Hay 2 at a flat 0.4.
ABC, Fox and Telemundo all got 0.3/2s. ABC had The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons across prime.
On Fox it was 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star reruns.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos up 33% to 0.4 and Cennet and Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.3, Cennet flat and Enemigo up a tenth.
The CW scored a 0.2/1 with Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeats.
