Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘Titan Games’ Wraps

NBC got the top rating in Monday prime, with The Titan Games season finale setting the pace. NBC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Just behind were CBS and Univision, both at 0.4/2.

The Titan Games got its usual 0.7 and American Ninja Warrior reruns followed.

CBS had repeats.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos both down a tenth to 0.3, then Como Tu No Hay 2 at a flat 0.4.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo all got 0.3/2s. ABC had The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons across prime.

On Fox it was 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star reruns.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos up 33% to 0.4 and Cennet and Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.3, Cennet flat and Enemigo up a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeats.