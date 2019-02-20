Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘This Is Us’ Ticks Up

NBC was the winner in Tuesday prime ratings, This Is Us leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that CBS scored.

Ellen’s Game of Games lost a tenth of a point for a 1.4 on NBC and This Is Us gained a tenth for a 1.8. New Amsterdam rated a flat 1.0.

CBS had NCIS at 1.2 and FBI at 0.9, both dramas down a tenth, then NCIS: New Orleans at a level 0.8.

ABC got a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.6/3. On ABC, American Housewife did a 0.9 and The Kids Are Alright a 0.7, both comedies flat. Black-ish fell 13% to 0.7 and Splitting Up Together was a flat 0.6, then The Rookie a level 0.6.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon grew 14% to 0.8 and The Gifted was a flat 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.