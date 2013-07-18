Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as 'AGT,' 'Camp' Remain Steady
NBC won Wednesday night with an overall 2.0 rating/7 share
with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got
Talent was even with last week's 2.8, while new series Camp was down
a tenth to a 1.4.
Fox was in second with a 1.6/5. MasterChef fell two
tenths to a 2.1.
CBS, in third with a 1.5/5, saw Big Brother inch up a
tenth to a 2.1.
ABC's The Lookout also improved a tenth to 0.8 to put
ABC in fourth with a 0.7/2.
The CW aired repeats.
