Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as 'AGT,' 'Camp' Remain Steady

NBC won Wednesday night with an overall 2.0 rating/7 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got

Talent was even with last week's 2.8, while new series Camp was down

a tenth to a 1.4.





Fox was in second with a 1.6/5. MasterChef fell two

tenths to a 2.1.





CBS, in third with a 1.5/5, saw Big Brother inch up a

tenth to a 2.1.





ABC's The Lookout also improved a tenth to 0.8 to put

ABC in fourth with a 0.7/2.





The CW aired repeats.



