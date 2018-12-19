Primetime Ratings: NBC Victorious With ‘Voice’ Finale

NBC got the top spot in Tuesday ratings, as the finale for The Voice led to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Everyone else was playing for scraps on a night that was rampant with reruns. CBS was runner-up at 0.6/3.

A Voice recap show led into the finale, which ran 9 to 11 p.m. and grew 21% from last week to a 1.7.

Season 16 of The Voice starts on NBC February 25. John Legend joins the coaches.

CBS had reruns of NCIS, FBI and NCIS: New Orleans.

ABC did a 0.5/2 with comedy reruns 8-10 p.m., then a repeat of The Rookie.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

Fox got a 0.3/2 with repeats of Lethal Weapon and The Gifted.

The CW was at 0.2/1 with Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown on 8 to 10 p.m. That special got a 0.3 last December.