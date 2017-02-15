Primetime Ratings: NBC, ‘This Is Us’ Top Valentine’s Day

On the strength of This Is Us, NBC finished in first among broadcasters in primetime Tuesday with a 1.8 rating/6 share. The Wall slipped 7% from last week to a 1.4, while This Is Us was down 8% to a 2.4. Chicago Fire matched last week’s 1.5.



CBS came in second with a 1.5/5, followed by ABC at 1.0/4, Fox at 0.9/3, and The CW at 0.2/1. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision pulled in a 0.6, while Telemundo nabbed a 0.5.



CBS’ NCIS jumped 6% to a 1.8, Bull was flat at a 1.3, and NCIS: New Orleans spiked 20% to a 1.2.



ABC’s The Middle was flat at a 1.5, while American Housewife fell a tenth to a 1.4. Fresh Off the Boat slipped two tenths to a 1.0, and The Real O’Neals lost a tenth for a 0.8. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was even at 0.7.



Fox’s New Girl was flat at a 0.9, while The Mick rose a tenth to a 1.0. Bones was also up a tenth to a 0.8.



The CW aired Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within for a 0.3 followed by a repeat of The Flash.