Primetime Ratings: NBC Tops Tuesday as ‘This Is Us’ Spikes

NBC finished tops among broadcasters in primetime Tuesday with a 2.3 rating/8 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was even at a 2.6, while This Is Us rocketed up 16% to a 2.9. Chicago Justice lost 7% to a 1.3.

CBS finished in second with a 1.3/5. NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans were all steady at 1.6, 1.3 and 1.1, respectively.

ABC placed in third with a 1.0/4. The Middle was down a tenth to a 1.4. American Housewife and Fresh Off the Boat were flat at 1.4 and 1.1. The Real O’Neals dipped a tenth to a 0.9. People Icons debuted to a 0.5.

The CW (0.7/3) beat out Fox (0.6/2) for fourth. The CW’s The Flash fell two tenths to a 0.9, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow shaved off a tenth to a 0.5.

Following repeats of New Girl and The Mick, Fox’s Bones matched its past telecast with a 0.7.

Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo each earned a 0.6/2.