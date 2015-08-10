Primetime Ratings: NBC Tops Sunday With Vikings-Steelers Preseason Game

The preseason Hall of Fame game between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers scored NBC the top spot Sunday night. The matchup pulled in a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, a 28% increase over last year. Due to the nature of live sports those numbers are subject to change. NBC averaged a 2.7 rating/9 share.

CBS landed in second with a 1.0/4. Big Brother rose 11% from last week to a 2.1.

ABC came in third with a 0.9/3. Bachelor in Paradise rose 9% to a 1.2, while Save My Life: Boston Trauma dropped 25% to a 0.6.

Fox aired repeats.