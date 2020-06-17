Primetime Ratings: NBC Thrives with ‘AGT’

NBC had the top score in Tuesday ratings, with America’s Got Talent pacing the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second were ABC and Univision at 0.5/3s.

America’s Got Talent got a 1.2 and 1.3 across two hours, virtually flat with last week’s 1.3. World of Dance went up 13% to 0.9.

ABC had Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992 at 0.5 and The Genetic Detective at a flat 0.4.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno up 20% to 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 got a level 0.5.

CBS did a 0.4/3 with reruns.

Fox and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. Fox had reruns.

Telemundo offered Cennet, which was down 20% to 0.3. 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos got a 0.3 and La Reina del Sur 2 a 0.2, both shows flat.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl tallied a flat 0.2 and a rerun of Marina Franklin: Single Black Female followed.