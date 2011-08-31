Primetime Ratings: NBC Takes Tuesday as 'Talent' Falls

NBC took home the ratings victory on Tuesday night,

delivering an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. It's Worth

What? opened the night, growing a tenth to 1.2. America's Got Talent fell 6% to a 3.0, but still reigned as the

highest-rated show of the night.

ABC's new programming and CBS' repeats tied the networks for

second, both scoring a 1.5/4. ABC's Take

the Money and Run and Combat Hospital

both dropped a tenth to a 1.5 and 0.9, respectively.

Fox (0.8/2) and the CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.