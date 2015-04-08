Primetime Ratings: NBC Takes Demo, CBS Wins Viewers on Tuesday

NBC led the broadcasters in the adults 18-49 demo on Tuesday with an overall 2.4 rating/8 share.

A two-hour The Voice was down a tenth from its last Tuesday episode with a 2.7, while goosed Chicago Fire ratings improved 25% from its last episode – which didn’t have Voice as a lead in – to a 2.0.

CBS led among total viewers and finished second in the demo with a 1.7/5, though its lineup all fell to lows. NCIS fell 5% to a 2.1, while NCIS: New Orleans dipped 11% to a 1.6 and Person of Interest lost 13% to a 1.3.

In third was ABC with a 1.2/4. Fresh Off the Boat was up 8% to a 1.4. Following a repeat of Fresh Off the Boat at 8:30 (which performed slightly better than a new Repeat After Me did last week in that spot), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. rose a tenth to a 1.5. Forever tumbled 18% to tie its lowest rating so far of 0.9.

Fox’s new comedy Weird Loners matched last week’s meager 0.7 rating, while New Girl dipped a tenth to a 0.9. Hell’s Kitchen was even with last week as well with a 1.2.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. Following a Flash repeat, iZombie was even with a 0.7.