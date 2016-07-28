Primetime Ratings: NBC Stays On Top in Philly

The Wednesday broadcast ratings title went to NBC, as America’s Got Talent pulled a 1.7 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and The Night Shift a 1.1, before coverage of the Democratic National Convention posted a 0.7. AGT slipped 23% from the previous week, while Night Shift was down 15% from its last airing.

NBC drew a 1.2 rating and 5 share on the night.

CBS and Fox both did 0.9/3, with Big Brother down 6% at 1.6 for CBS, and American Gothic at a flat 0.6, before convention coverage drew a 0.4.

On Fox, MasterChef was at 1.0, down 17%, and Wayward Pines a flat 0.7.

ABC had repeats before its DNC coverage, which drew a 0.7.

The convention featured President Obama and vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, among others, at the podium in Philadelphia.

The CW had a 0.4/2, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us growing 33% to 0.4, and Whose Line Is It Anyway up 67% at 0.5.