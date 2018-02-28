Primetime Ratings: NBC Stays On Top Despite ‘Voice’ Drop

NBC was the easy winner in Tuesday prime ratings, riding The Voice and This Is Us to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share. Runner-up was CBS at 1.1/4.

The Voice did a 2.3, down 18% from its season premiere the night before, and This Is Us a flat 2.5, before Chicago Med was up a tenth of a point to 1.4.

On CBS, NCIS lost 20% for a 1.2 and Bull was down 21% to 1.1, then NCIS: New Orleans slipped 10% to 0.9.

Fox did a 0.8/3, as Lethal Weapon was off 17% to 1.0, LA to Vegas dropped 22% to 0.7 and The Mick fell 14% for a 0.6.

ABC scored a 0.7/3. The Middle slid 14% to 1.2 and Fresh Off the Boat was down 10% to 0.9. Repeated comedies followed, then Kevin (Probably) Saves the World rated a 0.5, up a tenth from a fresh airing during the Olympic Games.

The CW rated a 0.6/2. The Flash was off 22% to 0.7 and Black Lightning fell 38% to 0.5.

Univision did a 0.5/2. Telemundo was at 0.4/2.