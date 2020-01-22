Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores With Strong ‘This Is Us’

NBC got the top score in Tuesday ratings, with This Is Us leading the network to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by the 0.9/4 that CBS posted.

NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games at 1.0 and This Is Us at 1.4, both level with last week. New Amsterdam slid 13% to 0.7.

On CBS it was NCIS at a flat 1.0 and FBI went up 13% to 0.9, then FBI: Most Wanted fell 13% to 0.7.

Fox and Univision both rated a 0.6/3. Fox had The Resident at 0.7 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 0.6, both flat.

On Univision it was Ringo down 17% to 0.5 and Amor Eterno up 20% to 0.6, and the premiere of Rubi at 0.6.

ABC got a 0.5/3. The Conners posted a 1.0 and Bless This Mess a 0.6, both comedies flat with their last fresh airings. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both got a 0.5. Mixed-ish lost 29% after last week’s Jeopardy! special lead-in and Black-ish was flat. Emergence lost 25% for a 0.3.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos fell 20% for a 0.4 and La Dona was a flat 0.3, then El Senor de los Cielos shot up 33% to 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. Arrow dropped 40% to 0.3 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow slid 60% from its season premiere to 0.2.