Primetime Ratings: NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football' Wins Easily

NBC cruised to an easy ratings win on the steam of Sunday Night Football, the net tallying a 5.6 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, with a 16 share. That figure, which includes Football Night in America, was down from last week’s 6.0/17.

Fox finished second at 3.0/9, ahead of ABC’s 1.3/4 and CBS’ 1.1/3. At 9 p.m., Sunday Night Football, pitting the Carolina Panthers against the Philadelphia Eagles, apexed with a 7.3 and a 20 share.

Fox had a hefty football overrun leading into its comedy block. The Simpsons rated a 2.7, up 41% from last week; Brooklyn Nine-Nine a 2.0, up 67%, Family Guy a 1.8, up 22% from when it last aired to weeks ago, and The Last Man on Earth a 1.4, up 27% from last week.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos 7-8 p.m., averaging a 1.1, up 38%, before Once Upon a Time showed a flat 1.6. Blood & Oil too was flat with last week at 0.9 while Quantico’s 1.5 was down 7%.

On CBS, 60 Minutes averaged a 1.3, down 43% from last Sunday, leading into Madam Secretary at 1.3., up 15%. The Good Wife scored a flat 1.0, while CSI: Cyber had a 0.8, up 14% from the previous week.