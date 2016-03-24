Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Heartbeat’ Drops From Preview

CBS seized the Wednesday ratings crown with a 1.9 score in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. ABC was runner-up at 1.6/6, then NBC at 1.3/4, Fox at 1.1/4 and The CW at 0.7/2.

CBS had Survivor at 2.0, down 9%, Criminal Minds up 11% at 2.1, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders at 1.5, down a tenth from last week’s premiere.

ABC’s The Middle did a 1.7 and The Goldbergs a 1.9, both flat with last week. Modern Family rated a 2.4, down 4%, and Black-ish a flat 1.9. Drama Nashville then posted a flat 0.9.

NBC had Heartbeat at 0.9, well down from the previous night’s 1.4 preview, and Law & Order: SVU at 1.5, down 6%, then Chicago P.D. down 13% at 1.3.

Fox’s offerings were up. Rosewood increased 11% to 1.0, and Hell’s Kitchen grew 9% to 1.2.

On The CW, Arrow was off 30% to 0.7, while Supernatural slid 14% to 0.6.