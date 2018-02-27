Primetime Ratings: NBC Rolls With ‘Voice’ Return

NBC took top honors in Monday’s prime ratings, scoring a 2.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That topped the 1.6/6 that ABC posted. NBC had the season premiere of The Voice at a hefty 2.8, then the debut of drama Good Girls at 10 p.m. That did a 1.5.

On ABC, The Bachelor did a 1.8, up a noisy 64% from when it was against the Olympics’ closing ceremonies, and The Good Doctor did a 1.3. The last new Good Doctor rated a 1.7 pre-Olympics.

CBS was at 0.9/3 as Kevin Can Wait was down 17% to 1.0. Man With a Plan too did a 1.0 and was down a tenth of a point. Superior Donuts fell 18% to 0.9 and the premiere of comedy Living Biblically rated a 0.8, before Scorpion dropped 11% to 0.8.

Fox was at 0.8/3, with Lucifer and The Resident both posting a 0.8. Both did a 0.4 in their last airings, against the Games.

Telemundo and Univision were both at 0.5/2.

The CW scored a 0.4/1 with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at a flat 0.4 and the season premiere of iZombie at 0.3, same as its season finale last year.