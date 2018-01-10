Primetime Ratings: NBC Rolls With New ‘This Is Us’

NBC rolled to an easy win Tuesday, as the robust return of This Is Us led the network to a 2.1 across prime in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That topped the 1.3/5 that CBS earned.

Recently renewed Ellen’s Game of Games scored a 2.1, which was down a tenth from its premiere on NBC. This Is Us, with the family convening to discuss Kevin’s addiction issues, posted a 2.7, level with its fall finale. Chicago Med fell 7% to 1.4.

On CBS, NCIS did a 1.5 and Bull a 1.2. NCIS: New Orleans rated a 1.0. All three were flat with last week.

ABC and Fox were both at 0.9/3. The Middle slipped 13% to 1.3 on ABC, before Fresh Off the Boat dropped 17% to a 1.0 and Black-ish decreased 9% to 1.0. A Modern Family repeat led into Kevin (Probably) Saves the World at a flat 0.7

On Fox, Lethal Weapon rated a 1.0, which was off a tenth of a point. Comedy LA to Vegas fell 27% from its premiere to 0.8 and The Mick was off 13% at 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.



