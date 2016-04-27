Primetime Ratings: NBC Rocks With ‘Voice’

NBC grabbed top broadcast honors on Tuesday, The Voice pacing the Peacock to a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 6 share. CBS did a 1.2/4, ABC and The CW a 0.9/3 and Fox a 0.8/3.

The Voice posted a 1.9, up 6% from last week, then Chicago Med grew 13% to 1.8, and Chicago Fire did a flat 1.7.

CBS aired repeats leading into Limitless at a flat 1.1.

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat climbed 18% to 1.3 and The Real O’Neals grew 25% to 1.0, then Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. increased 11% to 1.0, before Beyond the Tank’s flat 0.5.

The Flash went up 18% to a 1.3 on CW, while Containment did a flat 0.6.

On Fox, New Girl did a 1.0 and Grandfathered a 0.6, down 25%. A second New Girl rated a 0.8 before a repeat. A double run of New Girl a week ago rated 0.9 and 0.8.