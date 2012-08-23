Primetime Ratings: NBC Overtakes Fox for Wednesday Win

NBC won Wednesday night with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent was flat with last week at 2.3.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance was down 15% to a 1.5, as the network fell to a tie with CBS for second place. CBS' Big Brother was down 5% to a 2.0.

ABC's NY Med finale drew a 1.0, the same as Tuesday. The network finished in fourth place with a 1.0/3.

The CW aired a new Oh Sit!, which was down a tenth from last week's premiere to a 0.4. The network finished with a 0.4/1.