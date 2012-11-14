Primetime Ratings: NBC Nips CBS as Regular Tuesday Lineups Return

NBC won a Tuesday where each network returned its regular

lineup after airing Election Night coverage last week. The network finished

with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The Voice, back in its regular 8-9 p.m. slot, was up

27% from its last airing on Nov. 8 to a 3.8, although that was down 17% from

its last Tuesday show (which was a two-hour episode) on Oct. 30. Go On

returned from three weeks off down 4% to a 2.3, while The New Normal

came back up 6% to a 1.8. Parenthood was down 5% from three weeks ago to

a 1.8.

CBS finished second with a 2.5/7. NCIS was down 12%

to a season-low 3.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles stayed at its own season low

of 2.8. Vegas hit its lowest rating so far with a 1.6, down 6%.

Fox finished in third with a 1.7/4. Raising Hope was

down a tenth to a 1.6 and Ben and Kate fell 21% to its lowest rating so

far at 1.1. New Girl was down a tenth to a 2.2 and The Mindy Project

was the lone improvement, rising 13% to a 1.7.

Dancing With the Stars was the only show to improve for

ABC, which finished fourth with a 1.4/4. The one-hour results show was up 6% to

a 1.9. The comedy duo of Happy Endings and Don't Trust the B---- in

Apt. 23 continued to struggle, as Happy Endings stayed at its

season-low 1.4 and Don't Trust the B---- fell 8% to a series-low 1.1. Private

Practice also hit a series-low 1.1, down 6%.

On The CW, Emily Owens, M.D. rose a tenth to a

0.4 rating with both 18-49s and 18-34s. Earlier, Hart of Dixie drew

a season-high 0.7 with 18-49s, which was up a tenth from two weeks ago. It also

stayed at a 0.7 with 18-34s, matching a season high. The CW finished with an

overall 0.5/1.