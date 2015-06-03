Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads Tuesday as ‘AGT,’ ‘I Can Do That’ Slip

NBC easily led Tuesday with an overall 2.1 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

America’s Got Talent dipped 8% from last week’s premiere to a 2.4 and I Can Do That shed 17% from its series debut to a 1.5.

Fox tied with CBS’ repeats for second with a 0.9/3. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader lost a tenth from last week’s premiere to a 0.7, while Hell’s Kitchen was even with a 1.4.

ABC was in third with a 0.8/3, airing only a new Extreme Weight Loss, which fell 11% to a series-low 0.8.

The CW finished with a 0.5/2, as iZombie was even with last week’s 0.6.