Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads Monday Night With ‘The Voice’

The Voice drew a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—finishing as the night’s top broadcast show and down 6% from its performance last Monday. NBC was the night’s top broadcaster with a 2.7 rating and an 8 share.

ABC finished second with a 1.9/6. Dancing With the Stars gained one tenth from last week at 2.3.

CBS finished third with a 1.7/5. Making its debut in the 8 p.m. time slot previously occupied by How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls drew a 2.2, down one tenth from its most recent original episode March 24. Friends With Better Lives fell 31% from its premiere March 31 to 1.8. Mike & Molly was up one tenth from its most recent original March 24 at 1.9. The season finale of Mom fell 14% from two weeks ago to 1.9.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.4/4. Bones declined 13% from last week at 1.4. The Following was even with last week at 1.4.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. Star-Crossed was even with last week at 0.3. The Tomorrow People was down one tenth at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Star-Crossed earned a 0.2 and The Tomorrow People drew a 0.3