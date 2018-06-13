Primetime Ratings: NBC Crushes Competition With ‘AGT’

NBC carved up the competition Monday, as America’s Got Talent led the network to an easy win. NBC averaged a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. In second were Fox and Telemundo at 0.6/3.

America’s Got Talent featured a—spoiler alert!—golden buzzer given out to a nervous girl from England with a potent singing voice and herky-jerky stage presence. The show did a 2.2 from 8 to 10 p.m., level with last week. World of Dance lost 6% for a 1.5.

On Fox, Beat Shazam rated a 0.7 while Love Connection was good for a 0.5, both shows flat.

Telemundo got its 0.6/3 with the premiere of Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and then El Senor De Los Cielos.

ABC and CBS both did a 0.5/2. On ABC, it was repeated comedies leading into the premiere of The Last Defense at 0.5.

On CBS, repeated dramas led into 48 Hours: NCIS at a flat 0.5.

The CW scored a 0.3/1 with repeats of The Flash and The Hundred.