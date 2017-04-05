Primetime Ratings: NBC, CBS On Top Tuesday

CBS and NBC were the top broadcasters Tuesday, both putting up a 1.3 in adults 18-49, and a 5 share. CBS had NCIS at 1.5, down a tenth of a point, then Bull at a flat 1.3, and NCIS: New Orleans at 1.0, also down a tenth.

NBC had The Voice at 1.9, down 10%, then Chicago Fire down 7% at 1.3, and a double run of Trial and Error at 0.9 and 0.7; last week’s double run was 1.0 and 0.8.

Fox was just off the pace at 1.2/4. New Girl did a flat 0.9 and The Mick a 0.8, down a tenth, then the premiere of Prison Break scored a 1.5.

ABC did a 1.0/4. The Middle scored a 1.3, down a tenth from its last fresh airing, and American Housewife fell 14% to 1.2. Fresh Off the Boat scored a flat 1.1 and Imaginary Mary a 0.9; the latter premiered at 1.4. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. rated a flat 0.7.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow had a flat 0.6 and the season premiere of iZombie a 0.4.



Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo and Univision both had a 0.6/2.