Primetime Ratings: NBC, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Top Tuesday

NBC led all broadcasters by a wide margin Tuesday with a 1.8 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Got Talent was the top show with a 2.1, down 9% from last week. Hollywood Game Night matched last week’s 1.3.

CBS notched a 1.0/4 for second. Zoo jumped 20% to a 1.2.

ABC finished in third with a 0.7/2. Extreme Weight Loss rose 17% to a 0.7.

Fox came in fourth with a 0.6/2. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader was even with a 0.6, while Knock Knock Live dropped a tenth to a 0.5.

The CW aired repeats.