Primetime Ratings: NBC, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Lead Tuesday

America’s Got Talent was Tuesday’s top show despite falling 13% to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hollywood Game Night was flat at a 1.3. NBC finished in first with a 1.8 rating/6 share.

CBS placed in second with a 1.0/3. Zoo matched last week’s 1.0.

ABC and Fox tied with a 0.6/2. Fox’s Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader spiked 40% to a 0.7 in its season finale.

The season finale of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss was even with last week’s a 0.6.

The CW aired repeats.