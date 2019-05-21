Primetime Ratings: NBC, ABC in Virtual Tie

NBC and ABC were in a virtual tie atop the Monday prime ratings, NBC with a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share, while ABC tallied a 1.0/4.

NBC had two hours of The Voice’s finale at a flat 1.2, then the closer for The Enemy Within also flat at 0.6.

On ABC, it was two hours of The Bachelorette down 8% from premiere at 1.2 and the finale of The Fix up 25% at 0.5.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.6/3.

On CBS, a couple Big Bang Theory reruns led into The Code, which was north 17% to 0.7. The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke got a 0.5, down 38% from what it did a year ago.

On Fox, the Beat Shazam premiere got a 0.7, down a tenth from its 2018 premiere, and led into a 9-1-1 repeat.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/2. La Reina del Sur got a 0.6, same as last week.

Univision did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. The DC’s Legends of Tomorrow finale got a level 0.3 and the special Roswell: Mysteries Decoded scored a 0.1.