Primetime Ratings Monday: NBC on Top as ‘The Voice’ Returns

NBC won the Monday ratings battle, with the season premiere of The Voice leading the way. NBC got a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat ABC’s 0.8/5.

The Voice got a 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 20% from its season starter in February, and Weakest Link shot up 33% to 0.8.

ABC had two hours of Dancing with the Stars at 1.0 and Emergency Call at 0.5, both up a tenth of a point from last week.

Fox had a 0.7/4 and CBS a 0.4/2. Fox had Bills-Chiefs football action starting off prime at 1.3, then LA’s Finest up 67% thanks to football for a 0.5 and Filthy Rich up 33% to 0.4.

On CBS it was Big Brother at a flat 0.9 and One Day at a Time reruns, then Manhunt: Deadly Games at a level 0.2.

Univision got a 0.3/2. Medicos posted a flat 0.4. Imperio de Mentiras got a 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion a 0.2, those two both down a tenth.

The CW and Telemundo both got a 0.2/1. On CW it was Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us both at their usual 0.2.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at a 0.3, both flat, then Falsa Identidad off 33% for a 0.2.