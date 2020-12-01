Primetime Ratings Monday: Holiday Music Specials Lead ABC

ABC won the Monday ratings race, with a couple musical specials setting the pace. ABC rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat NBC’s 0.8/4.

ABC had The Disney Holiday Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, at 1.2 and CMA Country Christmas at 0.8. The Good Doctor shot up 17% to 0.7.

NBC had two hours of The Voice virtually flat at 0.9 and 0.8 and Weakest Link grew 20% to 0.6.

CBS got a 0.6/3. The Neighborhood increased 13% to 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola tallied a flat 0.6. All Rise and Bull both got a level 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4. Dulce Ambicion posted a 0.3. All three were up a tenth.

For Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a 0.3. All three stayed flat.

Fox rated a 0.3/1. LA’s Finest and the Filthy Rich finale both got a flat 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1 with reruns of Whose Line is it Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.