Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelor’

ABC won the Monday ratings derby, with The Bachelor leading the way. ABC rated a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.9/6.

The Bachelor got a 1.2 across two hours, down a little from last week’s 1.3 and 1.4. The Good Doctor shed 17% for a 0.5.

Fox had 9-1-1 at 1.0 and 9-1-1: Lone Star at 0.8, the pair flat.

CBS and NBC both scored a 0.5/3. On CBS, The Neighborhood dropped 11% to 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola lost 25% for a 0.6. All Rise and Bull both got a 0.4, the pair both down a tenth.

NBC had two hours of Ellen’s Game of Games at 0.5 and 0.6, virtually level with last week, and The Wall at a flat 0.5.

Univision got a 0.4/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at a flat 0.5 and Te Acuerdas de Mi up 33% to 0.4. Dulce Ambicion got a level 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando A Frida all got a flat 0.3.

The CW tallied a 0.2/1. All American shed 33% for a 0.2 and Black Lightning did a flat 0.1.